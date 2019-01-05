More than one Maharashtrians would become PM by 2050, says Devendra Fadnavis

More than one Maharashtrians would occupy the prime minister’s post by 2050, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Friday.

He was speaking during a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (global Marathi convention) here.

The chief minister was asked whether India will see a Maharashtrian prime minister by 2050. No Maharashtrian leader has become prime minister of the country yet.

“Why not, of course we will see...If anyone has really ruled India, the entire India, in real sense, it is the Maharashtrians, and we have the capability to reach Attock,” he said.

Attock, now in Pakistan, was briefly conquered by Maratha armies in the 18th century.

“Hence I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not one but more than one Maharashtrians in the highest post in the country,” he said.

