Morning brief: 100 flights delayed, 2 diverted as dense fog envelops Delhi; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 09:05 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

100 flights delayed, 2 diverted as dense fog envelops Delhi

At least 100 flights were delayed and two were diverted at Delhi’s India Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog early Tuesday morning when the visibility dropped to less than 200 metres. Read more

Vigil up near border of Mizoram, Assam after fresh incident

A group of farmers from Mizoram attempted to clear forest areas at Assam’s Hailakandi district last week, Assam officials said on Tuesday. Read more

Encounter between terrorists-security forces in Jammu; grenade blasts, firing

An encounter between the security forces and two-three terrorists broke out at 7.30am on Panjtirthi-Sidhra road in Jammu following which additional reinforcement was rushed to the spot. Read more

‘Selectors dropped Pant rather than picking Samson’: India's ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka series blasted

The outgoing selection committee's calls continued to raise eyebrows with India's ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka home series being named on Tuesday. Read more

Best Hollywood film performances of 2022: Timothée Chalamet to Michelle Yeoh and Mia Goth

As the year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the best performances from Hollywood in 2022. Read more

Karisma Kapoor's stylish midi dress serves a fashion fix for New Year's Eve party look, here's what it costs

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently served fans with a gorgeous style moment as she attended her family's Christmas lunch. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
