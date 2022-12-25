Morning brief: After cities, China's rural population now at severe Covid-19 risk, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After cities, China’s rural population at severe Covid-19 risk

Over 500 million people living in rural China could face a wave of Covid-19 infections in the coming days as millions of migrant labourers return to their villages for the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays in January with the government rolling back travelling restrictions earlier this month. Read more.

Biden decorates Christmas tree, Trudeau turns 51: Yuletide spirit prevails

The Yuletide spirit prevails as Christmas is being celebrated without curbs across India and other parts of the world on Sunday. Read more.

Zomato delivery agent dances outside wedding, Internet says ‘vibe hai’. Watch

It's wedding season in India and people on every other street are celebrating marriages with music, dance and grand processions. Read more.

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' wild celebration in 2nd Test

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Virat Kohli's heated altercation with the Bangladesh cricketers following their wild celebration of his wicket late on Day 3 in the second Test in Mirpur. Read more.

Anil Kapoor rings in 66th birthday; Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other stars arrive in style: All pics, videos

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday recently and all members of his family and a few friends from the film industry graced the occasion. Read more.

Korean shows have made it into the hearts of the audience all around the world and there’s no denying it. Rising above heart-fluttering rom-coms, K-dramas currently focus on expanding unexplored genres, especially keeping the international audience in mind. Read more.

