Zomato delivery agent dances outside wedding, Internet says ‘vibe hai’. Watch

It's wedding season in India and people on every other street are celebrating marriages with music, dance and grand processions. At a time like this, it can be difficult to keep yourself from catching a rhythm and matching the steps to popular Bollywood numbers playing everywhere. In a viral video, a Zomato delivery agent was seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' while standing outside a wedding venue.

The video was shared as an Instagram reel by a user named Pulkit Kochar. It showed a man sporting a Zomato t-shirt grooving to the iconic song from the movie Satya. “Wholesome,” read the caption, and the internet could not agree more.

Watch:

The video has garnered more than 46,000 views and over 5,000 likes so far, with a flood of hearts and lovestruck emojis overflowing in the comments.

One Instagram user reacted to the post saying, “Me everytime I hear good music”, while another said, “If I saw him dancing I'd really invite him in for food.”

Another user tagged Zomato, saying “yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”. Meanwhile, another person tagged them saying “vibe hai”.

A similar video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing in the middle of the road was doing rounds on social media last month. The clip showed a man parking his scooter on the roadside and suddenly breaking into an enthusiastic dance, while some onlookers give him a glance. The video was first shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name ‘Mask.’

