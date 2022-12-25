Home / India News / Zomato delivery agent dances outside wedding, Internet says ‘vibe hai’. Watch

Zomato delivery agent dances outside wedding, Internet says ‘vibe hai’. Watch

Published on Dec 25, 2022 08:06 AM IST

Zomato delivery agent dances to 'Sapne me milti hai' outside a wedding venue. (Instagram)
BySharmita Kar

It's wedding season in India and people on every other street are celebrating marriages with music, dance and grand processions. At a time like this, it can be difficult to keep yourself from catching a rhythm and matching the steps to popular Bollywood numbers playing everywhere. In a viral video, a Zomato delivery agent was seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' while standing outside a wedding venue.

The video was shared as an Instagram reel by a user named Pulkit Kochar. It showed a man sporting a Zomato t-shirt grooving to the iconic song from the movie Satya. “Wholesome,” read the caption, and the internet could not agree more.

Watch:

The video has garnered more than 46,000 views and over 5,000 likes so far, with a flood of hearts and lovestruck emojis overflowing in the comments.

One Instagram user reacted to the post saying, “Me everytime I hear good music”, while another said, “If I saw him dancing I'd really invite him in for food.”

Another user tagged Zomato, saying “yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”. Meanwhile, another person tagged them saying “vibe hai”.

A similar video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing in the middle of the road was doing rounds on social media last month. The clip showed a man parking his scooter on the roadside and suddenly breaking into an enthusiastic dance, while some onlookers give him a glance. The video was first shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name ‘Mask.’

zomato
