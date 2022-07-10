Morning brief: Amarnath pilgrims recall close shave of cloudburst incident, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Rocks came rolling down’: Pilgrims recall close shave

A stampede-like situation unfolded, and rocks came rolling down... The situation was horrifying, said Deepak Chouhan, a survivor of the cloudburst and flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine that has killed 15 people and injured 63 others. Read more

Who is YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, Flying Beast, arrested for Metro station birthday party? 10 things to know

Gaurav Taneja, a famous YouTuber who goes by the name Flying Beast, was arrested on Saturday for creating a stampede-like situation in Noida Sector 51 Metro station by celebrating his birthday. The YouTuber had booked a Metro rail coach for his birthday celebration and was informed that the capacity of the train would be 200 people, 50 people for each coach, but the YouTuber informed all his followers about the celebration and a large crowd gathered on the road throwing the traffic out of gear. Read more

'Can imagine Pant as opener on a big stage like a T20 WC semi-final': Manjrekar says Team India have 'set Rishabh free'

Team India sealed the T20I series against England on Saturday, beating the hosts by 49 runs in the second match at Edgbaston. India defended a 171-run target as the Indian bowling lineup shined again after senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the shortest format for the side. India posted an imposing score of 170/8 in 20 overs, and bowled out the English side on 121 with three overs to spare. Read more

Payal Rohatgi wears classic red lehenga as bride, shares photos from her wedding with Sangram Singh

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh married in Agra on Saturday. Payal, who was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, wore a red lehenga choli set for their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. She completed her bridal look with heavy jewellery and minimal make-up. Payal shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, which featured couple and family photos. Payal and Sangram had been dating for about 12 years before their marriage. Read more

Pregnant Alia Bhatt arrives in Mumbai in classy white and black airport look as Ranbir Kapoor picks her up: Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, recently delighted her followers after announcing that she is pregnant. The star, who had been in Europe to shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, arrived in Mumbai today. Alia wrapped up part of her shooting schedule and then headed back home, where she was greeted by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who came to the airport to pick her up. The paparazzi clicked Alia in a classy black and white outfit. Read more

Boyfriend proposes to woman in front of her dad. Watch how the father reacts

The Internet is filled with various kinds of wedding videos. While most of the videos go viral because of the innovative ways that one partner uses to propose another, this particular one re-shared on Instagram is winning people’s hearts due to something unusual. It shows a dad’s reaction to his daughter’s boyfriend proposing to her. Read more