Morning brief: Another litmus test for women's quota bill today, ISRO aims to revive lander; all the latest news

The ongoing special parliamentary session is nearing its conclusion today. Besides marking the beginning of a new era in India's legislative history with the initiation of proceedings in the new parliamentary building, the focus has predominantly been on the Women's Reservation Bill which arnered almost unanimous support and was successfully passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Referred to as the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” it is now slated for consideration in the Rajya Sabha during the remainder of the session. Given that it is a component of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, its final approval may necessitate the support of at least half of the state assemblies. After the passage in the lower House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.” Dig deeper

Members of Parliament while voting on clauses of the women's reservation bill on demand of an Opposition MP in Lok Sabha during the Special Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

As a new lunar day approaches, scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are preparing for a bold endeavour: reactivating the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after their two-week "hibernation" to determine if they have endured the harsh lunar night's freezing temperatures. This "optimistic" reactivation of the modules, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, presents an opportunity for an additional mission extension beyond what has already been a highly successful endeavor, according to ISRO scientists. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath expressed hope that as the sun rises over the Shivshakti Point, where the lander and rover are stationed, the equipment will awaken. The teams are poised to attempt the instrument revival on September 21 and 22, coinciding with the lunar dawn. Dig deeper

Latest News

Air India’s A350 aircraft fleet chief pilot Captain Sandeep Gupta dies of dengue Dig deeper

Traffic restrictions on Yamuna and Noida Expressways for 5 days: Check details Dig deeper

India News

Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar? Dig deeper

After ICMR nod, Kerala to conduct tests to detect Nipah virus Dig deeper

Global Matters

The Canadian government on Wednesday dismissed India's travel advisory, in which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged Indian travelers to Canada to exercise “utmost caution” due to the increasing instances of anti-India activities and hate crimes. In response to New Delhi's advisory, Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc asserted that Canada is a safe country, as reported by Reuters. The issuance of India's travel warning reflects the deteriorating relationship between New Delhi and Canada, stemming from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The advisory also highlighted threats against members of the Indian community who are vocal against anti-India agendas. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Jawan box office collection day 14: Jawan, since its release on September 7, has been making records at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned over ₹518 crore at the domestic box office till now. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk.com, the week one collection of Jawan in India is ₹ 389.88 crore (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore, Tamil: ₹23.86 crore and Telugu: ₹18.04 crore). Jawan earned ₹19.1 crore on day 9, ₹31.8 crore on day 10, ₹36.85 crore on day 11, ₹16.25 crore on day 12, and ₹14.4 crore on day 13. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kartik Aaryan hosted a special dinner at his Mumbai residence to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The actor extended invitations to several industry friends, including Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rasha Thadani, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and other notable celebrities. During the festive celebration, Sara garnered attention in an elegant Rani pink-colored suit set, capturing the spotlight with her ethnic attire. Sara Ali Khan, accompanied by the renowned Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, graced Kartik Aaryan's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with her presence. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There has been much discussion regarding the unexpected inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI cricket format and the potential for him to make it into the World Cup squad. These conversations have garnered more attention than the upcoming series between India and Australia, which serves as their final engagement before the home-hosted quadrennial tournament. The decision to bring Ashwin into the ODI fold was prompted by spin all-rounder Axar Patel's injury during the Asia Cup tournament. This led the team management to recall Ashwin for the first time since December 2021, when he was selected for the South Africa tour. Notably, Ashwin had only made two appearances in ODIs in January 2022, marking his only outings in the format in the past six years. While opinions in the cricketing world remain divided over India's move, a senior Indian cricketer offered insights into what might have motivated the management to keep Ashwin away from ODIs until now.Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

