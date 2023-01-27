Morning brief: BBC documentary screened at Kolkata's varsity, 'Kashmir Files' in Hyderabad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BBC documentary screened at Jadavpur University; ‘Kashmir Files’ in Hyderabad

The controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots was screened by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday evening. Read more

India launches world’s 1st intranasal Covid vaccine: Check price, availability

The world's first made-in-India intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, was launched on Thursday as the country marked its 74th Republic Day. Read more

Pathaan actor Rachel Ann Mullins on co-star Shah Rukh Khan: 'I didn't know who he was until we worked together'

Hollywood actor and Rachel Ann Mullins made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's new film Pathaan, but she did not know who Shah Rukh Khan was before working on the film. Read more

Huma Qureshi's all-black ensemble is the perfect TGIF mood

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; suffers straight-set loss with Bopanna in Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza faced a heartbreak in the final Grand Slam match of her career, as she – alongside Rohan Bopanna – faced a straight-set defeat to Brazil's pair of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos. Read more

