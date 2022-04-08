Morning brief: Bill for automatic right to work to H-1B spouses introduced in US, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bill introduced for automatic right to work to H-1B spouses in US

Two US Congresswomen on Thursday introduced a bill in the House of Representatives aimed at granting an automatic right to work for H-4 visa holders, who are the dependent spouses and children accompanying H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the United States. Read more…

'Substance and…': Why India abstained from UN vote to oust Russia from UNHRC

India on Thursday abstained on a crucial vote to suspend Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, from the world organisation's leading human rights body, asserting that if New Delhi has "chosen" any side, it is the side of "peace and it is for an immediate end to violence." Watch the video

'Don't care if de Kock is batting, you can't give only 2 overs to your best bowler Axar': Experts slam Pant's captaincy

Rishabh Pant's captaincy was under the scanner after Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to register a hat-trick of victories in IPL 2022. Pant's decision to bowl one of DC's best spinners Axar Patel for only two overs in the LSG chase on Thursday at the Dy Patil Stadium, where despite the dew, the fingers spinners were able to get a good purchase, surprised the cricket experts. Read more…

Abhay Season 3 review: Kunal Kemmu and Vijay Raaz shine but this thriller is undone by lazy writing

When Abhay began three years ago, it followed a rough case-of-the-episode format with an overarching story following the titular hero through the season. In season 3, however, there are no individual cases barring one in the first episode. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous salwar kameez enjoys the sun in Los Angeles for poolside shoot: See pics here

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself basking in the sun for a poolside photoshoot at her home in Los Angeles, California. The star, who welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas, enjoyed the sun on her skin and the wind messing her hair up for the clicks. Read more…