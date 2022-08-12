Morning brief: Bommai finds buzz over change of guard ‘amusing’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Have resolved to work harder: Bommai amid buzz over change of guard

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the speculation of a leadership change fuelled by the Congress has made him more resilient to work harder for the people, the state and the party. Read more…

‘Unfortunately, Pakistan are not thinking on...’: Ex-spinner singles out lessons PCB should learn from India

With a little over a fortnight remaining for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in UAE, former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria has urged the country's cricket board to take some lessons from rivals India. Kaneria argued that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is focused only on the present, while BCCI is building India's future by handing youngsters more opportunities. Read more…

Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de' jibe, says 'chotu bhaiya should play bat ball'

Urvashi Rautela has responded to cricketer Rishabh Pant's jibe at her and called him ‘chotu bhaiya’. After she claimed that a certain ‘RP’ waited hours for her in a hotel lobby, Rishabh said that people lie in interview for the sake of popularity. Though he did not name anyone, internet users speculate it is about Urvashi. Read more…

Pregnant Alia Bhatt spells effortless comfort in quirky cardigan and denim jeans for Darlings promotion: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices have always been a fan-favourite. The Darlings star is known for her girl-next-door fashion choices and loves wearing effortless, fun, and elegant ensembles. And Alia has maintained this style statement for her pregnancy outfits too. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, has included voguish yet comfy pieces in her maternity wardrobe. Read more…