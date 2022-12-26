Morning brief: CAG flags ‘risk’ of data tampering in Assam NRC updation process, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
CAG flags data tampering risk in Assam NRC updation process
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has detected large-scale anomalies in the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam and flagged the “risk of data tampering” due to “improper software development” for the exercise. Read more
Dense to very dense fog likely as north India shivers in cold wave | 5 points
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fog warning for the next five days for several north Indian states amid cold wave conditions in the region. Read more
On Christmas, King Charles' message on ‘great anxiety’, recession-hit Britain
In his first Christmas message as a monarch, Britain's King Charles III expressed the “heartfelt solidarity” of people across the recession-hit United Kingdom, reflecting on the worsening cost of living crisis. Read more
Pak to declare war against Taliban? Sharif govt's decision soon amid terror surge | Details
Pakistan is mulling a major military offensive amid a rise in TTP-sponsored terror attacks. Watch here
‘What would you do if India didn’t play cricket': Ashwin's brutal reply to fan's 'IND would be 89 all out..' tweet
Ravichandran Ashwin had a terrific Test match as he helped Team India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling encounter in Second Test match on Sunday. Read more
Shivam Sharma says he's ‘male Rakhi Sawant’: I don't need to win, I can just appear on reality shows to entertain people
Shivam Sharma, who appeared on Kangana Ranaut's reality series Lock Upp earlier this year, has said that he is the male version of Rakhi Sawant. Read more
Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan attend Christmas bash in glamorous outfits with friends. Watch videos
The Christmas celebrations continued till the night yesterday in Mumbai, and many well-known names stepped out in the city to ring in the festival. Read more