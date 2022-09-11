Morning brief: Congress allays concerns of party MPs on ‘fair’ party polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress allays concerns of Shashi Tharoor, Tewari, 3 others on ‘fair’ party polls

The Congress’s internal poll panel head, Madhusudan Mistry, said on Saturday that delegates for the upcoming party chief’s election will get QR-coded identify cards and their list will be available in his office for any candidate to see. Mistry’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure by senior party leaders to make the list public. Read more…

Jammu and Kashmir parties to oppose non-local voters in list

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir will oppose the inclusion of around 2.5 million non-locals in the voting list, former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday, commenting on the contentious move by the Union Territory governed by the central government after an all-party meet. Read more…

US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek reigns supreme in New York, downs Ons Jabeur to claim third career Grand Slam title

Incredible Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run in 2022 and remained perfect in Grand Slam finals as she beat No.5 Ons Jabeur in the US Open 2022 final on Arthur Ashe Stadium to lift her third career Grand Slam trophy. The 21-year-old from Poland beat the 2022 Wimbledon runners-up 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the US Open final to become only the fourth active women's singles player on tour to have three or more majors. Read more…

Brahmastra box office day 2 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Hindi film makes ₹37 cr, takes total to ₹68 cr

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, has managed to do wonders at the box office. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the film showed little growth on Saturday taking the collections of the Hindi version to around ₹37 crore. Some industry insiders however, claim that the box office figures are manipulated by the film producers. Read more…

Harnaaz Sandhu is the star of New York Fashion Week 2022 in a sultry black mini dress: Watch video and pics inside

The New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 kickstarted on September 9 and will continue till September 14. The ongoing fashion week has seen many big names attending the glamorous shows or taking to the ramp to display designers' latest Spring/Summer collections to the audience. Read more…