Morning brief: GN Azad responds to LeT death threat, says ‘never met Doval’, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:06 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Ghulam Nabi Azad(PTI)
ByHT News Desk



'Swear by god, never met Ajit Doval': Ghulam Nabi Azad on death threat from LeT

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said he came across reports that The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has issued a death threat to him. Read more

‘I’m a victim, not conspirator,’ says Nora Fatehi on Sukesh fraud case; trouble mounts for Jacqueline

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who was questioned on Thursday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police over her involvement with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, claimed in front of the officers that she was a ‘vicitim of the conspiracy’ and not the ‘conspirator’. Read more

Can’t take Ukraine returnees in Indian colleges, Centre tells Supreme Court

Undergraduate medical students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine cannot be accommodated in Indian colleges since there is no regulation allowing such transfers, the Union government told the Supreme Court on Thursday. Read more

103 titles, 20 Grand Slams, 0 retirements: A look back at Roger Federer's incredible career in numbers

Thursday marked the end of an era as Roger Federer announced his intention to retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in next week in London which will be contest between Team Europe and Rest of the World. Read more

Justin Bieber’s India concert cancelled due to singer’s ill health, confirms organiser

Justin Bieber’s upcoming India concert, to be held in New Delhi on October 18, has been officially cancelled. Read more

Sunny Leone's bikini 'saved her 'arms and shoulders from burning'. Guess how?

Sunny Leone is living it up in Maldives. The actor recently took up to Maldives and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the island country. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, September 16, 2022
