Justin Bieber’s India concert cancelled due to singer’s ill health, confirms organiser

Justin Bieber’s upcoming India concert, to be held in New Delhi on October 18, has been officially cancelled. The organisers of the mega concert confirmed the development in a statement, days after they had initially claimed that the concert was going ahead. The development comes after Justin had pulled out of his ongoing world tour citing exhaustion as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Also read: Justin Bieber may not perform in India, takes ‘break from touring’ once again

Last week, Justin had announced on social media that he was taking a break from performing indefinitely, cancelling his upcoming concerts in his ongoing Justice Tour. This had cast doubts over his proposed gig in Delhi, which was a part of the Asia leg of the same tour, At that time, BookMyShow, which is promoting this concert in India, had said it was ‘going ahead’.

However, on Thursday, a rep from the company said that the concert has been cancelled. In a statement, a spokesperson from BookMyShow said, “We are extremely disappointed to share that the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month.”

The company added that the tickets would be refunded to all those who have purchased them. The show had sold out in minutes after the ticket window had opened a couple of months ago. “BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement further read.

Justin Bieber was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he had taken a break for performing on stage but later made a successful comeback. Justin even performed six live shows in Europe and South America since his return, before he announced his second break last week.

Last Tuesday, the singer posted on his Instagram that he was taking a break from touring as he felt exhausted after performing on stage. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better,” read part of his statement.

