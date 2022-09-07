Justin Bieber may not perform in India, takes ‘break from touring’ once again: 'Exhaustion overtook me'

After resuming his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber has once again suspended it due to “exhaustion” and said that he wants to focus on his health. The singer recently recovered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and even performed six live shows in Europe and Brazil. Justin was scheduled to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18. Also read: Here is why Justin Bieber issued an apology to Instagram user

Justin now said that he wants to “rest and get better”. He shared a note on Instagram early Wednesday to inform his fans about cancellation of the upcoming concerts. The note read, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Justin Bieber shared a note about his tour on Instagram.

Talking about his health issues post-concert, he wrote, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately."

Justice World Tour was launched in March this year, but he postponed his North American tour due to his illness. He had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

