Morning brief: Illegal hotel of murder accused suspended BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh, and all the latest news

Illegal hotel of murder accused BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh district administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of the murder accused and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar city. The BJP leader has…read more.

‘Young man walking on foot’: Ram Mandir secretary Champat Rai on Rahul Gandhi

After Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said Rahul…read more.

In a first, US carries out execution of a transgender person

Watch: Axar Patel defends 12 in last over against all odds, snatches thrilling win for India in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka engaged in a thrilling contest, which saw the Men In Blue secure a two-run victory in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shivam Mavi, who made his India debut, starred for his side…read more.

Why CBFC asking changes in Pathaan, Besharam Rang is bad news for film industry

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s seductive number Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan went on to become one of the most popular songs to be played around the New Year despite…read more.

Bengaluru traffic cop climbs huge hoarding structure, risks his life to rescue stuck bird. Watch

A traffic policeman from Bengaluru has created a buzz among Twitter users after a video showing him rescuing a stuck bird was shared online. The video captures how he climbed a huge hoarding structure…read more.

