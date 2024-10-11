Morning brief: IMA writes letter to Bengal CM over doctors' protest; Congress J&K MLAs to meet today, more news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to address the hunger strike of junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a woman at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The IMA stressed the doctors’ urgent demands and expressed concern for their well-being after one protestor, Aniket Mahato, was hospitalised. Dig deeper
Four Independent MLAs have pledged support to the National Conference (NC), allowing the party to surpass the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. NC leader Omar Abdullah announced that with this support, the party now has 46 seats, following its victory in the recent elections where it won 42 seats. Abdullah is in talks with Congress, whose MLAs will meet of Friday afternoon. Dig deeper
The Latest News
CCS clears launch of 52 surveillance satellites Dig deeper
Gunmen kill 20 miners, injure 7 in Pakistan's Balochistan, say police Dig deeper
India News
Drugs worth ₹2000 cr found in Namkeen packs; Delhi man under scanner Dig deeper
Man arrested for harassing passenger on IndiGo flight Dig deeper
Global Matters
Barack Obama left the crowd ROFL with Donald Trump adult diaper joke Dig deeper
Lebanon: 22 killed, 117 injured after Israeli airstrikes in Beirut Dig deeper
Sports Going
Pakistan's leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has been hospitalized after falling ill during the first Test against England in Multan. The 25-year-old bowled 31 overs on Day 3 but began suffering from body aches and high fever the following morning, ruling him out of Day 4. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed he is undergoing medical tests. Abrar’s absence comes after a tough performance where he went wicketless, conceding 174 runs. Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled against England’s batters, who declared at 823/7. Pakistan ended Day 4 at 152/6, trailing by 115 runs, and could face a further setback if Abrar remains unfit. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actor Aditya Seal reflects on a fulfilling year, despite the underwhelming box office response of his film Khel Khel Mein. He emphasizes his focus on audience appreciation over commercial success, stating, “It’s about ensuring a film like this doesn’t go unnoticed.” Released on OTT, he hopes it garners the viewership it deserves. Dig deeper
Health and Lifestyle
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted in Mumbai attending a birthday bash for Siddharth Anand's wife. The couple opted for simple yet stylish outfits in neutral tones, capturing fans' attention. Hrithik donned a dark grey T-shirt under a light grey denim jacket, paired with cargo pants and sneakers. Saba complemented him in a white button-down shirt and brown flared pants. Dig deeper
That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the evening.