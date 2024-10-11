Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lebanon: 22 killed, 117 injured after Israeli airstrikes in Beirut

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 06:32 AM IST

One of the strikes on Thursday, completely levelled an eight-story building in the Burj Abi Haidar area, said Lebanese authorities

Israeli airstrikes hit neighbourhoods in Beirut on Thursday evening, killing 22 people and wounding 117, Lebanon's health ministry said.

A damaged building stands at the site of an Israeli air strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon,(REUTERS)
A damaged building stands at the site of an Israeli air strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon,(REUTERS)

The air raid targeted two neighbourhoods - Ras al-Nabaa area and Burj Abi Haidar area, and brought down one eight-story building.

Also Read: Hamas attack 1st anniversary: What happened on October 7? How Israel responded | Explained in 10 points

The IDF's ground invasion of Lebanon since October 1 and their repeated air strikes have killed thousands of people over the past few weeks.

Also Read: 'Lethal, surprising': Israel defence minister on response to Iran's ballistic missile attack

On Thursday, Israeli forces also fired on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and wounded two of them, drawing severe backlash from various countries, including their key ally, the USA.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said: “We are deeply concerned about reports that Israeli forces fired on two positions and a tower used by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.”

Watch: Netanyahu’s Gaza & Lebanon Conflicts Bleed Israeli Economy; Central Bank Makes This Scary Revelation

Israel has warned the peacekeeping forces to move away from their current positions as it is obstructing their ground invasion.

The Israeli offensive against Lebanon has intensified as they have launched hundreds of air strikes in densely populated areas of Beirut and other parts of Lebanon to root out Hezbollah “terror targets”.

Their attacks have led to major blows to the Iran-backed Hezbollah after the death of chief Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Saffiedine, among other important leaders.

Thursday's strikes was also, reportedly, an attempt to kill Wafiq Safa, a top security official with the militant group, though Hezbollah's Al Manar TV confirmed that Safa was not in the buildings that were bombed.

Hezbollah also fired rockets at Israel in retaliation on Thursday, setting off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel. Israeli military said, several of these drones were intercepted.

Lebanon’s crisis response unit said more than 2,169 people have been killed due to Israeli strikes since September.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On