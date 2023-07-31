Morning brief: IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ for several states till August 3; and all the latest news

IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ for several states till August 3

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over east, northeast and east central India during the next four to five days. Meanwhile, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the…read more.

GST Council may propose block on gaming services that flout tax laws

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to propose a block on online gaming services that do not comply with Indian tax laws, people aware of discussions likely to be on the table at the next meeting on Wednesday said, amid rising concerns over the use of digital services for…read more.

Typhoon Doksuri: 31,000 evacuated as Beijing records heaviest rainfall this year

Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei…read more.

Rahul Dravid reveals whether India's experiments will continue with Rohit, Kohli being benched for series decider vs WI

India crashed to a six-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second ODI of their three-match series, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, the hosts reached 182/4 in 36.4 overs, courtesy of unbeaten knocks from captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty…read more.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 3 collection: Karan Johar film shows growth, mints ₹ 19 crore

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar, earned well at the domestic box office during its first weekend. The film on Sunday minted ₹19 crore, as per Sacnilk.com, its highest so far. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the family entertainer hit the…read more.

Monday motivation with Y-Break at office: All about the recent buzz around Yoga at office chair

The initiative of encouraging workplaces to incorporate a 'Y-Break at Office Chair' is a highly welcomed step and has the potential to help millions of employees in India and this initiative was launched by the Ministry of AYUSH last month on the heels of International Yoga Day, with…read more.

