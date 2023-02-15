Home / India News / Morning brief: IMF hints at curving down global inflation, and all the latest news

Morning brief: IMF hints at curving down global inflation, and all the latest news

Updated on Feb 15, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Berlin, October 26, 2022 (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

‘Inflation finally trimming’: IMF chief's optimistic assessment of world economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that a cost of living crisis that was triggered in many countries following global inflation spike is subsiding, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. Read more

‘One person, one ideology cannot make or break a country’, but…: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the idea of one person, one thought or one group cannot make or break a country. Read more

Woman's body found in freezer at Dhaba in Delhi's Najafgarh, owner arrested

Body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday, the police said. Read more

Duo performs semi-classical on Manwa Laage, netizens in awe

While scrolling on social media, several videos catch our attention. Among them, dance videos seem to be really popular. Read more

Babar Azam breaks silence on 'this too shall pass' viral message for Virat Kohli: 'I thought 'maybe if I tweet...''

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are considered as the greatest batters among modern era cricketers, with the two also sharing a healthy on-field rivalry. Read more

