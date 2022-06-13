Morning brief: In UP, 325 arrested so far over violence after Friday protests, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In Uttar Pradesh, 325 arrested over violence after Friday protests
Nine more people were arrested on Sunday night during simultaneous raids to nab those allegedly involved in violence and arson during protests across the state last Friday. As of now, the total arrests in the last two days stand at 325. Read more
Char Dham: Himalayan ecology faces the stress of post-pandemic pilgrim surge
For two years, as the pandemic raged, the mountains were quiet, the silence largely unbroken. As death and disease spread across India, faith was shaken, but its bastion in the Himalayas remained at peace. Read more
Imran Khan dares Shehbaz Sharif to win next Pakistan elections: Report
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has challenged the current coalition government to win the next general elections in the country, Geo News reported. Read more
Kiren Rijiju takes holy Buddha relics to Mongolia in 'message of peace'| Video
Union minister Kiren Rijiju has left for Mongolia for an 11-day exposition of four holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India. The Relics will be displayed as part of celebrations of the Mongolian Buddh Purnima on Tuesday, a move that the government has said will "give a message of peace to the world". Read more
'I don't understand. Look how many games he's played for India': Legends slam Pant's call to send Axar ahead of Karthik
Rishabh Pant's captaincy came under scrutiny after Team India endured a second successive defeat in the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. Read more
Men's Health Week: Proven ways to boost male fertility and increase sperm count
Celebrated annually during the week ending on Father’s Day as recognized in the USA, Men's Health Week this year is being marked from June 13-19 and honours the importance of the health and wellness of boys and men. Read more
When Disha Patani said no guy has ever told her they find her hot: 'No one flirts with me'
Actor Disha Patani had once said that 'no guy' told her that she was hot and no one flirted with her. In an old interview, Disha had also said that she grew up as a tomboy and called herself an introvert. Read more
