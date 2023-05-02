Morning Brief: On Ludhiana gas leak, officer who arrived first at spot says 'horrific'; and all the latest news

Ludhiana gas leak: ‘Unforgettable’, ‘horrific,’ says officer who arrived first at spot The scenes of dead bodies lying on the road is still haunting the personnel from the police control, who first arrived at the spot within minutes of the gas leak tragedy on Sua Road in Giaspura. ‘Horrific’ and ‘unforgettable’ is how assistant sub inspector (ASI) Shavan Kumar described his experience when he reached the spot as part of a patrolling team on Eastman Chowk. Read Here. ASI Shavan Kumar (HT Photo)

Yogi's dig at Opposition ahead of UP civic polls: ‘Bhai-behen gave guns to youth…’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a dig at the Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress - stating that they “gave guns to youth”. Addressing a rally in Varanasi, the CM said, “The parties of 'bhai-behen' and 'bua-babua' gave guns to the youth”, adding that on the other hand, the BJP has given “two crore tablets to the youth while linking them with technology and training”. Read Here.

US on the brink of financial crisis? Treasury warns of total cash crunch as early as June 1

The United States is facing a financial crisis, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of cash to pay its bills as early as June 1. This news has caused President Joe Biden to call a meeting with the top four congressional leaders in an effort to reach a solution to the problem. Read Here.

Watch: Gambhir charges at Kohli, comes face-to-face after pushing Rahul; ugly scenes post LSG vs RCB IPL match

The cynosure of the IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium on Monday was Gautam Gambhir versus Virat Kohli. Why? Their rivalry is known to all, one which had started in this very IPL tournament years back in 2013 during a Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Last month, when Royal Challengers Bangalore had hosted Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Gambhir had broken into a crazy celebration before having an intense handshake with Kohli after LSG's win. Read Here.

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt debuts with a Chanel bride-inspired Prabal Gurung white gown to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

The fashion's biggest night - Met Gala - is here. This year, your favourite stars will be celebrating the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' with looks inspired by the iconic designer's work. Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most anticipated debutants of the night - arrived at the Met Ball as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Read Here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black at Met Gala 2023, fans say: 'These two are too hot to handle'. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits at the Met Gala 2023. Several videos and pictures of the couple at the event on Tuesday emerged online. Before entering the venue, Priyanka and Nick Jonas waved and smiled at the paparazzi. The actor also posed briefly and blew kisses to her fans. Read Here.

