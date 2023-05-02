Yogi's dig at Opposition ahead of UP civic polls: ‘Bhai-behen gave guns to youth…’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a dig at the Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress - stating that they “gave guns to youth”. Addressing a rally in Varanasi, the CM said, “The parties of 'bhai-behen' and 'bua-babua' gave guns to the youth”, adding that on the other hand, the BJP has given “two crore tablets to the youth while linking them with technology and training”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Yogi Adityanath's statements come ahead of the two-phase urban local body polls on May 4 and 11.

He added that the BJP government focused on development rather than “appeasement”, which has raised the standard of living for the people.

Addressing another rally in Moradabad, the CM said that there is “no mafia raj” in the state anymore. “No extortions, or kidnappings for ransom take place The common man is safe in the state, and mafia goons who used to proudly wander the streets are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks,” he said.

“The brass industry in Moradabad was experiencing a downturn. The artisans were migrating. But today, Moradabad's brass business is achieving its glory in our government. Exports have increased, and it is now more well-known internationally,” CM Yogi remarked.

UP Civic Polls 2023

The upcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh are seen as a crucial political exercise to gauge the public sentiments of urban voters ahead of the 2024 general elections. The voting is set to take place in two phases on May 4 and 11, and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. The BJP and SP have been organising mega rallies and road shows in the state. On the other hand, the BSP is holding street-corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns.