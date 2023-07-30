Morning brief: Manipur resumes biometric capture of illegal Myanmar nationals after Centre's move; all the latest news

Manipur govt starts biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants

The Manipur government on Saturday resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern border state following the Centre’s directive, a senior official said. “On instructions of the ministry of home affairs, Government of India…read more.

ISRO PSLV launch: What are the Singaporean satellites meant to do?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ISRO on Sunday successfully launched its proven PSLV rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here and placed them into intended orbits. Around 23 minutes after lift-off, the primary satellite got separated and it was followed by six other co-passenger…read more.

‘Trump on steroid’: Indian American Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters 2024 US President race

Indian American Hirsh Vardhan Singh has thrown his hat into the ring to join the crowded Republican field for the office of the US President. Singh became the third Indian American to join the race for the Republican nomination after former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and…read more.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film earns ₹ 16 crore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continue to soar as the domestic box office collection of the film reached ₹16 crore on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned ₹27 crore. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh…read more.

'Playing Kohli and Rohit would have...': Rahul Dravid answers million-dollar question after India's loss to West Indies

For a series that was expected to have been wrapped up on Saturday evening in Barbados has suddenly found itself going down the wire as West Indies inflicted a shock six-wicket defeat to India in the second ODI match of the three-game series. India have been on experiemental mode in the series…read more.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter serve fierce showstopper energy at India Couture Week for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 saw designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcase their collection Equinox on Day 5. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter turned showstoppers for the men's and women's couture…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON