Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 2 collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film earns 16 crore

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continue to soar as the domestic box office collection of the film reached ₹16 crore on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already earned ₹27 crore. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh tells himself 'chup kar chappal khaega' as he takes wife Deepika Padukone for Rocky Aur Rani screening) Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cast

The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film hit the theatres on July 28.

Film's earnings so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹16 crore nett in India on the second day of its release as per early estimates. The film earned ₹11.10 crore on day one of its release. So far, the film has earned ₹27.10 crore at the domestic box office.

Dharma Production on Saturday shared the film's day one box office earnings on its social media handles. "Love at first watch, day one! Your prem for their kahaani is ringing through the box office. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas now!" the caption read on Instagram.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, RARKPK has some dialogues that are extremely lame and double meaning words and one-liners that seem forced. Guess we've had enough of Bollywood writers trying to make people laugh with wrongly pronounced words -- inter-caste as intercourse and organise as orgasm --we need something cleverer than this please!”

It also read, "Another thing that looks unsettling for most part of the film is the endless preaching sessions. From slamming patriarchy, calling out misogyny to rubbing feminism in our faces, there's no dearth of messaging."

More about the film

Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In the film, there are also special appearances by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The film is a story about a couple, Ranveer Singh and Alia, who comes from contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

