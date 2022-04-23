Morning brief: Modi sends ministers, officials to visit ‘aspirational districts’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi sends ministers, officials to visit ‘aspirational districts’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Union ministers and senior bureaucrats to visit aspirational districts and border areas over the next few weeks to collect feedback on how well government policies are working on the ground, according to people aware of the matter. Read More

Ukraine war entering the 2nd month, UN chief set to meet Putin, Zelensky

With the Ukraine war set to enter the second month, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is preparing to meet Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky next week. Read More

Nirmala Sitharaman on India-US ties: 'Can choose a friend, not neighbour...'

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been in the United States this week, on Friday spoke of the Washington-New Delhi ties in context of India's geography, stressing that " a friend can't be weak". Read More

'Wouldn't have happened if Ponting was there': Former India, England captains furious with Pant's 'bad sportsman spirit'

Jos Buttler notched up his third hundred of the ongoing IPL season to power Rajasthan Royals to a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Read More

Preity Zinta says R Madhavan, wife Sarita have ‘done a fantastic job’ with their son Vedaant

Actor Preity Zinta congratulated actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje days after their son Vedaant Madhavan bagged gold medal at the Danish Open swimming event. Read More

Want to feel healthy and stay young? Nutritionist shares five tips

Who does not want to stay young? With years, the age keeps growing but it is important to feel healthy from the inside and stay young as much we can, despite the number of years we are at. Read More

Perseverance rover captures incredible video of solar eclipse on Mars. Watch viral clip

Nasa often takes to Instagram to share various posts related to our enigmatic neighbouring planet Mars. From incredible pictures to new information, the shares often leave people intrigued. Read More

