Preity Zinta says R Madhavan, wife Sarita have ‘done a fantastic job’ with their son Vedaant

Actor Preity Zinta congratulated actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje days after their son Vedaant Madhavan bagged gold medal at the Danish Open swimming event. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Preity shared R Madhavan's tweet on Vedaant winning the medal. (Also Read | R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra praising his son Vedaant Madhavan for winning swimming gold: 'You are the best')

The actor wrote, "Wow! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan and Sarita. I’m delighted and so happy to see Vedaant shine like this (Indian national flag and red heart emojis). God bless him with more success, happiness, love and light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo (clapping hands emojis) #JaiHind #Ting."

Earlier, sharing a clip of Vedaant winning the medal, R Madhavan had tweeted, "And So TODAY the winning streak continues.. @VedaantMadhavan gets a GOLD at Denmark open. Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb & all of you for the continued blessings."

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra also congratulated R Madhavan. Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita."

Wow ! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan & Sarita. I’m delighted & so happy to see Vedaant shine like this 🇮🇳❤️ God bless him with more success, happiness, love & light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo 👏👏 #JaiHind #Ting https://t.co/OpRheV4dEu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 22, 2022

Responding to her, Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ... thank you so so much .. don't know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best."

On Instagram too, R Madhavan had shared the video of Vedaant's win. He had captioned the post, "Gold….(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it’s a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Reacting to the post, Sikandar Kher wrote, "Superb !!! Jai Hind." Shilpa Shirodkar had commented, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear…" Vedaant said, "Thank you so much for all the wishes."

At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event, beating swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. Vedaant had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON