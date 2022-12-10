Home / India News / Morning brief: No proof, Centre tells parliament on deaths due to air pollution, and all the latest news

Morning brief: No proof, Centre tells parliament on deaths due to air pollution, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:02 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

According to the Lancet Commission on pollution and health, air pollution was responsible for 9 million premature deaths in 2015, making it the world’s largest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death. (HT Photo)
According to the Lancet Commission on pollution and health, air pollution was responsible for 9 million premature deaths in 2015, making it the world’s largest environmental risk factor for disease and premature death. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

No conclusive proof to link deaths to air pollution, says Centre in Parliament

The government on Friday reiterated in Parliament that air pollution does not lead to premature deaths as there is “no conclusive data” connecting the deaths/diseases to it. In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha…. Read more

Vladimir Putin's jibe at US on 'pre-emptive' nuclear strike: ‘We’re thinking…'

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could include possibility of a pre-emptive strike in its military doctrine, in an apparent reference to nuclear attack while speaking with reporters in Kyrghyzstan. Read more

Messi runs towards Argentina goalkeeper, fights break out at other end after winning penalty vs Netherlands, video viral

A whopping 16 yellow cards and one red card was shown in a sensationally dramatic and ill-tempered quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands, at the end of which the former won 4-3 on penalties. Argentina had a 2-0 lead, which they got…Read more

Kajol flies back to the city in dapper look, serves fresh airport fashion inspo

Kajol is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Salaam Venky. Directed by filmmaker and actor Revathy, Salaam Venky traces the journey of… Read more

Aditi Sharma sums up journey after winning Cinestars Ki Khoj 18 years ago: ‘Real competition started after the show’

Aditi Sharma of Gangaa fame is back as Katha in the new TV show, Katha Ankahee. The actor has come a long way from winning India’s first acting reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and dabbling in Hindi, South and Punjabi films besides featuring in… Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
air pollution lionel messi kajol top news + 2 more
air pollution lionel messi kajol top news + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out