Morning brief: 'Not consulted by Centre for rehab plan,' says Manish Sisodia on Rohingyas, and all the latest news

‘Not consulted by Centre for rehab plan’: Manish Sisodia on Rohingyas

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the central government has prepared a blueprint to permanently settle Rohingya in flats meant for people from the economically weaker sections in Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi. Read More

'Living with Covid doesn't mean....': WHO chief as deaths rise by 35% in 4 weeks

With the pandemic in its third year, it has been repeated multiple times by leaders and experts that the world has to learn to live with Covid. But in a warning against dropping guards, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has said that this does not mean that “we pretend it’s not there”. Read More

India was never defensive about stand on Russian oil: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday justified India’s decision to buy discounted Russian oil by saying it is aimed at overcoming shortages and cushioning the people from high energy prices, even as his Ukrainian counterpart criticised India’s move. Read More

'If Ishan and Tripathi get a chance, they would bat at...': Ex-Indian batter picks surprise batting positions for duo

Team India returns to action in the limited-overs format on Thursday when the side takes on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs in Harare. Read More

Karan Johar brutally roasts Student of the Year, had scared crew member with self doubt: ‘Why is this script so bad?’

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar got a bit too real about the assessment of his work, particularly Student of the Year. Read More

Herd's warm welcome for newest member as elephant gives birth in viral video

A video of an elephant giving birth in the Masai Mara reserve of Kenya has gone viral on social media. The video, just 59 seconds long, has over 10 million views on Twitter so far with people gushing over the sight that ‘mommy’ elephant was surrounded by the herd while giving birth. Read More

