Morning brief: Oppn to form govt for 10 years, says Kharge; Driver reveals key details in Pune Porsche crash, more

As the general elections approach their final phases, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge discussed his party’s campaign and the prospects of the INDIA alliance. Kharge believes there are signs of a regime change, citing positive feedback from various states, especially from women. He expressed confidence that the alliance will secure more seats than the BJP in Maharashtra, despite recent splits, and predicted that Congress will gain double-digit seats in Uttar Pradesh, reducing the BJP's count. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for failing to fulfill promises, including jobs, black money retrieval, and doubling farmers' incomes. He dismissed Modi's attempts to connect with Muslim voters as insincere and criticized his divisive rhetoric. Kharge rejected Modi’s claims of instability in an INDIA alliance government, citing past successful coalition governance. He emphasized that the selection of a Prime Minister will be decided by alliance partners post-elections, focusing on commitment to party ideology over community representation. Dig deeper Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the tribute-paying ceremony of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary, at Veer Bhoomi of Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday.( (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta))

A driver employed by a Pune family revealed that the father of a 17-year-old boy, who caused a fatal accident, insisted on letting his drunk son drive. Despite the driver’s objections, the father said to "let him drive." The intoxicated minor, driving a Porsche Taycan, crashed into a two-wheeler, killing two IT professionals. The incident has sparked national outrage. The police are reviewing the vehicle’s registration and tracking its route. The boy’s bail, initially granted under the Juvenile Justice Act, was revoked, and he was remanded in custody. His father, a prominent builder, was also arrested. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Pune car crash: Porsche Taycan's GPS, cameras examined; teen's grandfather, friend grilled Dig deeper

Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Security beefed up; special measures to combat heatwave Dig deeper

India News

BJP trapped in its own negative campaign, will lose in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Dig deeper

'Cheer haran hua mera...': Swati Maliwal says ready for polygraph test Dig deeper

Global Matters

Father-son Hamas duo confess to raping, killing woman during Oct 7 Israel attack in disturbing video Dig deeper

Donald Trump faces renewed legal challenge in Georgia election case because of this DA Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a classic black and white off-shoulder dress designed by Gaurav Gupta. Her elegant look was complemented by a bun hairstyle and pearl accessories. Photos and videos of Aditi at the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering praise for her sophisticated outfit. Fans described her look as "classy" and "Audrey Hepburn vibes." Aditi also showcased a halter-neck floral dress by Gauri and Nainika. She attended Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, marking her second appearance at the festival. Dig deeper

Sports Going

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is searching for a new head coach as Rahul Dravid's contract will not be renewed after the T20 World Cup. High-profile names have been mentioned, but many have declined. Ricky Ponting, approached informally during the 2024 IPL, has ruled himself out. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath confirmed that Stephen Fleming is also not interested. Justin Langer, former Australia coach, cited the exhausting nature of the role as his reason for not pursuing the position, despite acknowledging its appeal. The search for Dravid’s successor continues. Dig deeper

Its Trending

A new workplace trend called "quiet vacationing" is gaining popularity, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, where employees take time off without informing their bosses. According to The Harris Poll, 78% of workers, especially younger professionals, don't use all their Paid Time Off (PTO) days due to fears of appearing unproductive. As a workaround, about 40% of millennials secretly take time off, using methods like scheduling emails and moving their computer mouse to maintain the illusion of working. This trend highlights the ongoing struggle for work-life balance and the creative ways employees are managing it discreetly. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)