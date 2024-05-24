Donald Trump faces renewed legal challenge in Georgia election case because of this DA

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a notice of appeal on a March ruling that dismissed six counts against former US President Donald Trump and others in the Georgia election interference case. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump throws a "MAGA" hat during a campaign rally in the south Bronx, Thursday, May. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

The cross-appeal was initiated after the appeals court had already consented to review Trump and his co-defendants’ appeal concerning their attempts to disqualify Willis from the case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Thursday's court filing states, “The State files this notice of cross appeal within 15 days of the Defendants' initial notices of appeal.”

Then, in March, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the counts, saying they provided insufficient information. It was composed of three cuffed to Trump, who had been answerable for 13 counts in the case while now answerable to 10 charges.

ALSO READ| White House Press Secretary faces ire for bizarre reply over Biden's refusal to tackle US-Mexico border crisis

The state’s filing against Trump was ‘not expected’

Chris Timmons, an ABC News contributor and ex-prosecutor, commented on the timing of the state’s decision to file a cross-appeal.

“Here, because the Court of Appeals is already taking the case, the State has nothing to lose from cross appealing. It won’t take any longer for the case to be decided,” Timmons elaborated.

Steve Sadow, a Trump lawyer in Georgia, expressed that the state’s filing was “not expected.” Despite dismissing three counts involving Trump, most of the indictment remains effective against him and his co-defendants, as per McAfee’s ruling.

In August of last year, Trump, along with eighteen other individuals, entered a plea of not guilty to all charges listed in a racketeering indictment. The charges were related to alleged attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

ALSO READ| Liz Cheney calls Trump ‘dangerous’ for spreading debunked conspiracy theory, blasts GOP for 'blindly' following him

Following the indictment, four of the defendants pleaded guilty, and they agreed to provide testimony against the other individuals charged in the case.

Since then, Trump has consistently lambasted the district attorney’s investigation as politically driven.