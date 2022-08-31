Morning brief: PM Modi may inaugurate Vista Avenue next week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi may inaugurate Vista Avenue next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate in September the revamped Central Vista Avenue, a part of the Union government’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that the event is likely to be held between September 8 and 10. Read more…

US Army grounds workhorse Chinook helicopter after engine fires

The US Army has grounded its fleet of workhorse H-47 Chinook helicopters, an icon of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East, after several experienced engine fires, the Army said Tuesday. Read more…

US Open 2022: Defending champion Emma Raducanu ousted by Alize Cornet in first round

Defending champion Emma Raducanu, who had scripted a historic journey in 2021, becoming the first qualifier to lift a title at the Flushing Meadows, has been knocked out by 32-year-old veteran star Alize Cornet in the opening round of the US Open women's singles tie on Wednesday. Read more…

Pregnant Alia Bhatt smiles and dances to Brahmastra song with Ranbir Kapoor as he cheers her up in new ad. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced as they made dinner in a new advertisement. In the commercial for a music streaming platform, the actors stood in a kitchen as they chopped vegetables. Read more…

Malaika Arora steals the spotlight at awards night in a drop-dead gorgeous deep-neck gown: Check out pic, video

When it comes to red carpet fashion, only a few Bollywood celebrities know how to serve a winning look every single time. And Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of these stars. The fitness enthusiast is the OG fashionista of Bollywood, and her daring sartorial choices have always impressed her fans. Read more…