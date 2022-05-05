Home / India News / Morning brief: PM Modi's 3-day Europe tour ends after meeting with French President, and all the latest news
Morning brief: PM Modi's 3-day Europe tour ends after meeting with French President, and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 05, 2022 09:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

PM Modi thanks Macron for France visit; 3-day Europe tour concludes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked France President Emmanuel Macron and the French government for the “warm hospitality”. Read more

Jammu & Kashmir delimitation commission likely to submit report today

The Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission is expected to submit the final draft for the assembly and Lok Sabha constituency changes to pave way for elections in the newly-formed union territory. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli blasted for aggressive celebration after MS Dhoni's dismissal during RCB vs CSK IPL match

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued to compound as he was dismissed on 30 off 33 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the latter won by 13 runs, at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday evening. Watch here

Supriya Pathak recalls looking for homes with Pankaj Kapur, being 'always a little bit short on money'

Supriya Pathak is back again, not as anything as powerful as Dhankor Ba or as funny as Hansa, but this time, she is just a middle-class retired principal in her upcoming web series, Home Shanti. Read more

Dad visits son’s office to sit in waiting room without telling him. Here’s why

There are certain stories on the Internet which showcase the love that parents have for their children. Often it is their smallest gesture that speaks volume about their love for their kids. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi emmanuel macron
