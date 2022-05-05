Dad visits son’s office to sit in waiting room without telling him. Here’s why

There are certain stories on the Internet which showcase the love that parents have for their children. Often it is their smallest gesture that speaks volume about their love for their kids. Just like this incident that happened with a Twitter user. The tale involving his dad may fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Sravan Panuganti took to Twitter to share the tale. He wrote that he just found out that his dad visited his office without telling him and sat in the waiting room. And, the reason behind the father’s act will melt your heart into a puddle.

“Dad was in town visiting. Found out he drove to my office today and sat in my waiting room for 30 minutes just to hear patients check in to see ‘Dr. Panuganti’,” he wrote and also added a face holding back tears emoji.

Take a look at the post:

Dad was in town visiting. Found out he drove to my office today and sat in my waiting room for 30 minutes just to hear patients check in to see “Dr. Panuganti” 🥹 — Sravan Panuganti, DO (@SPuro88) April 29, 2022

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly two lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. A few also shared similar stories involving their fathers.

“My dad turned every page of my PhD thesis and exclaimed how wonderful it was. He didn’t read it. But he loved it,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, the original poster replied, “He did the same for my sister. Couldn’t understand a word of it, but bought an “official” copy from her university to keep in his home office. ”

“That is the cutest,” posted another. “He is a proud papa,” expressed a third. “Lucky you have such a loving and proud dad!” commented a fourth. “When I took my dad on a tour of the ER, several of the nurses made a point of calling me “Dr. Lee” for his sake, even though we were all on a first name basis. He nearly melted…,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

