Home / India News / Morning brief: Probe on after Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer demanding 20 lakh bribe; all the latest news

Morning brief: Probe on after Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer demanding 20 lakh bribe; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer demanding 20 lakh bribe; probe on

A probe has been ordered after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman on Sunday and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government…read more.

‘Misguiding people’: Rajasthan CM slams BJP over Pulwama martyrs' widows protest

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the protest by Pulwama martyrs' widows, alleging that the saffron party is “misguiding people” and “maligning…read more.

'…for this mess': Joe Biden reacts as Signature Bank closed after Silicon Valley Bank failure

US President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to hold “fully accountable” the people responsible for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a second financial institution, Signature Bank. He, however, sought to…read more.

'Want him to push his limit as all-rounder': Watson calls for Hardik's Test return; makes big Rahul remark post Gill ton

Hardik Pandya did make an impactful return to cricket last summer after a long gap owing to his continued struggle with a back injury, before he even went on to feature in the T20 World Cup last year as an…read more.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp last night at the Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), grand finale. The rumoured couple closed the show for…read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
akhilesh yadav india news oscars lakme fashion week + 2 more
akhilesh yadav india news oscars lakme fashion week + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out