Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), in Hubballi on Wednesday.(Rahul Gandhi / Facebook)
Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was in Karnataka on Wednesday took a fresh dig at BJP's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as he posted photos of his visit to Karnataka Khadi Village Industries. Read more…

The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Chinese journalist Hu Xijin

An alleged wedding photo of Nancy Pelosi is currently circulating on the web. It is supposed to show the speaker of the US House of Representatives with Chinese journalist Hu Xijin. But the entire story is a fake. Read more…

'He'll be future world no.1 in T20s. Come on Chetan, take his name': Srikkanth's bold remark on 'outstanding' India star

Since the last T20 World Cup, India have featured 11 fast bowlers, with the audition continuing for the final squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Few were included on the back on their brilliant show in the 2021 IPL, while two new names were added to the list after the 2022 edition on the tournament. Read more…

Aamir Khan roasted Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan so much, he was reminded of 'major troll' Kangana Ranaut

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor were the latest guests on Koffee With Karan season seven on Thursday. The latest, fifth episode of the show brought Aamir and Kareena together as they promoted their upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the most noteworthy moments were Aamir roasting Karan. Read more…

Weil’s Disease: Causes, symptoms, tips to prevent severe form of Leptospirosis

Weil’s disease is a complicated form of Leptospirosis. Did you know? Leptospira is an illness seen during the monsoon and is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. Weil’s disease is a severe form of Leptospirosis which is a monsoon disease or a bacterial infection that can steal one’s peace of mind and causes the infected person to become jaundiced (skin and eyes become yellow) hence, it will be imperative for everyone to follow some safety measures to keep Leptospirosis and in turn Weil’s disease at bay. Read more…

