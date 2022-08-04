Weil’s Disease: Causes, symptoms, tips to prevent severe form of Leptospirosis

Weil’s disease is a complicated form of Leptospirosis. Did you know? Leptospira is an illness seen during the monsoon and is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. Weil’s disease is a severe form of Leptospirosis which is a monsoon disease or a bacterial infection that can steal one’s peace of mind and causes the infected person to become jaundiced (skin and eyes become yellow) hence, it will be imperative for everyone to follow some safety measures to keep Leptospirosis and in turn Weil’s disease at bay.

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infectious disease specialist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur, revealed, “One can get Leptospirosis when the contaminated urine of the infected rat gets mixed with the rainwater and enters the body via the skin bruises, abrasions or lesions, making you fall sick.” He added, “There are two types of Leptospirosis that are Icteric Leptospira (patient has jaundice) and Anicteric Leptospira (the patient will not have jaundice).”

Symptoms:

According to Dr Vikrant Shah, the symptoms of leptospirosis are high-grade fever, Conjunctival suffusion (red eyes), and calf tenderness. Are you aware? Anicteric Leptospira is the milder form of the disease where one will have myalgia, fever. He shared, “A majority of people will have Anicteric Leptospira, while Icteric Leptospira with a severe form in the form of Weil's disease seen in a few people . Three things are commonly seen in Weil’s Disease that is jaundice, kidney problems (kidney failure), or bleeding diathesis (haemorrhages). Sometimes, pulmonary haemorrhage is also seen which is acute bleeding from the lung, from the respiratory tract, where the patient can cough out blood. One can also go into respiratory and renal failure which could be life-threatening too."

Treatment:

Dr Vikrant Shah insisted that Weil’s disease is a severe form of Leptospirosis that should not be neglected at all, and one should seek timely medical attention. The treatment will vary from person to person and is based on the symptoms and form. The doctor will assess the other symptoms, overall health, health history, and age, before deciding how to treat the complications.

Preventive tips:

Dr Vikrant Shah suggested, “Do not wade through the rainwater. In case, you have to go through the rainwater then wear gumboots and take appropriate care. If there is any leg injury or a bruise then do not go barefoot while it’s raining outside. Try to stay hydrated by drinking enough water and avoid water stagnation near the house. You need to report symptoms such as jaundice or any respiratory problems to the doctor. Early diagnosis can aid in quick treatment and recovery. Leptospira by PCR method is the test that can be taken during the early days of fever to check whether one is having Leptospirosis. IgM Leptospira should be done 7 days post fever.”