Morning brief: Sonia Gandhi counts Rajiv Gandhi's achievements on his birth anniversary; BJP reacts; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Sonia Gandhi counts Rajiv Gandhi's achievements; BJP leader reacts

On the occasion of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi on Sunday praised his achievements. Addressing an event at the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award ceremony, Sonia Gandhi said Rajiv Gandhi “accomplished…read more.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award on the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at Jawahar Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award on the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at Jawahar Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday

Delhi Police stops Hindu Sena ‘mahapanchayat’ midway: Who is Yati Narsinghanand?

A ‘mahapanchayat’ organised by Hindu Sena and a few other fringe groups, at News Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday over the recent communal violence in Haryana's Nuh was stopped by police midway after some speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand, allegedly delivered “inflammatory…read more.

North Korea conducts missile tests as US, South Korea kick off military drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles from a navy ship, state media reported Monday, as the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The North’s report on missile tests…read more.

Djokovic exacts Wimbledon revenge, saves championship point in dramatic comeback to beat Alcaraz for Cincinnati Open win

Novak Djokovic gets his revenge. He did have to wait for 35 days for it, but it arrived in stunning fashion. On Sunday night, in front of a packed Centre Court crowd at the Lindner Family Tennis Center and amid the brutal Ohio heat, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees, Djokovic saved…read more.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film mints 41 crore, likely to cross 400 crore today

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, which released on August 11, minted 41 crore on Sunday. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 41 crore…read more.

Bhumi Pednekar gives lesson on party dressing in glam corset top and bodycon skirt during night out with sister: Watch

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in Mumbai last night for an outing with her sister. The paparazzi clicked the siblings outside the restaurant in the city and shared the pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show Bhumi dresses in coordinated pinstripe printed attire, serving tips on…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

