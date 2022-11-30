Morning brief: Supreme Court seeks data on 'undertrials in jail despite bail', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In jail despite bail’: Supreme Court seeks undertrials’ data

To ensure speedy release of undertrial prisoners, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to collate data on such inmates who have got bail but cannot walk out of jail due to their inability to comply with its conditions such as furnishing bonds or sureties. Read more…

USA beat Iran for first time in World Cup to enter round of 16

A social media revolution and a pandemic has changed many things between 1998 and now. Somewhere on the list will also be the end of a 24-year wait for USA. With a 1-0 win, their men’s football team has squared a World Cup head-to-head record against Iran following the 2-1 loss in Lyon. Read more…

Shweta Basu Prasad drew from Chameli's Kareena Kapoor, Mandi's Smita Patil to play sex worker in India Lockdown

India Lockdown sees Shweta Basu Prasad in the role of a sex worker from Mumbai’s red light area Kamathipura. Her track in the film sees her depict the hardships faced by the sex workers during the second lockdown enforced in India in April 2020. The actor and film’s director Madhur Bhandarkar spoke to Hindustan Times about the film and how she approached the role. Read more…

Malaika Arora makes heads turn in black corset top, leather pants, jacket for dinner date. Fans call her the 'hottest'

Malaika Arora is gearing up for the release of her OTT-debut series Moving In With Malaika, which will give a close-up look into her personal life. Amid her busy schedule, Malaika stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends at a restaurant. The star slipped into a sultry ensemble taking the hotness quotient up by a notch - she wore a black corset top, bodycon leather pants and a faux fur jacket. Read more…

Mahindra recalls XUV700 & Scorpio-N SUVs units to check this potential fault

Mahindra and Mahindra has issued a silent recall for the XUV700 and Scorpio-N SUVs in its stable. According to recent reports, the company will inspect and replace the rubber bell inside bellow housing. Read more…