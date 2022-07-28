Morning brief: Suspended MPs spend 1st night of 50-hour protest at Parliament complex, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

50-hour protest: MPs spend 1st night under sky; today's breakfast by DMK

The suspended MPs spent the first night in the open air inside the Parliament Complex as part of their 50-hour relay protest against their suspension by the Rajya Sabha chairman. Read more

Manhattan to Washington ‘Desi’? Indian twist in House fight

Suraj Patel often thinks in Gujarati, and even does his math calculations in the language (“That’s how I learnt it!”). Read more

2 men arrested for killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, says Canadian Police

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of controversial Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT of the Canadian Police said in a statement. Read more

Shubman Gill joins Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Sehwag in unique list after unbeaten 98 in India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Team India registered an emphatic 119-run win against West Indies in the rain-affected final ODI of the series in Port of Spain on Wednesday to take the series 3-0. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper in Delhi, Malaika Arora had a feast hours before ramp walk, said 'I was hungry'

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora walked the ramp in Delhi on Wednesday. Read more

Tips to prevent gastric problems in monsoon: Doctors share dos and don'ts

During monsoon, the humid weather can make the entire digestive system sluggish and many digestive issues such as bloating, gas, acidity and indigestion can crop up. Read more

