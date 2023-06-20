Morning brief: Uddhav takes jibe at PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur, and all the latest news

‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn Manipur as he took on the Bharatiya Janata Party during an event in Mumbai to mark the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena. Read more

Adipurush box office day 4 collection: Prabhas film ‘crashes’ on Monday, earns ₹ 20 cr

Amid heavy criticism, protests and bans, Om Raut's Adipurush's box office appears to have taken a beating. On Monday, which is often considered the true test of a film's success with the audience, Adipurush collected just ₹20 crore. Read more

Who after Kohli-Rohit? Pujara-Rahane… it's time to go: Addressing Team India's burning questions ahead of next WTC cycle

Following a heavy 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship – their second WTC final loss – India are once again left with more questions than answers. Read more

Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping ₹ 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

Actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently-released film, Adipurush, at the box office, despite facing backlash. The film's promotions saw Kriti elevate her promotions fashion game up by a notch, as she slayed the mythological ethnic style statement in sarees, anarkalis and designer lehengas. Read more

