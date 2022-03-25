Morning brief: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak slammed for Infosys' Russia operation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘My wife isn’t': Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, under fire for Infosys' Russia operation

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and also tipped to be the next prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak has come under fire for the Russian presence of Infosys, where his wife Akshata Murty has a share.

‘Reopen schools for Afghan girls’: US, allies slam Taliban

Condemning the Taliban's decision to go back on its word of allowing secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan to resume, the United States and its allies on Thursday demanded that the Islamic movement allow such institutes to reopen.

'Great find by John Wright. Definitely up there as one of the best': Taylor praises India's 28-year-old 'fantastic' star

As Ross Taylor prepares for his swansong in international cricket, the New Zealand legend says he's prepared for a rush of emotions to take over when he walks out to play the two ODIs and a one-off T20I against the Netherlands starting Friday.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from pre-Oscars bash, says ‘last night gave me all the feels"

Priyanka Chopra co-hosted a star-studded pre-Oscars bash on Wednesday. The actor has now shared several happy pictures from the party organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films.

Mandira Bedi's workout diaries with exercise ball is giving us fresh goals

From sharing pictures and videos of her handstand to glimpses of how she takes on the day with a short session of dumbbell workout, the actor's Instagram profile is replete with all thing fitness.