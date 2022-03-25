Mandira Bedi's workout diaries with exercise ball is giving us fresh goals

Mandira Bedi is a fitness goal in herself. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. From sharing pictures and videos of her handstand to glimpses of how she takes on the day with a short session of dumbbell workout, the actor's Instagram profile is replete with all thing fitness. Mandira believes in focusing all of her dedication and hard work into her workout routine and her healthy living and her social media profiles are proof of the same. When not working, Mandira is usually spotted in a quaint corner of her own living room, working out like a pro.

Mandira, a day back, shared yet another snippet of her workout diaries on her Instagram profile and the video is proof that to kickstart a day, all that you need is an exercise ball ad a pair of weights. Mandira started her workout routine with a back-bending exercise while holding her weights in both hands. Then she can be seen stretching her body on the exercise ball and working out her arm muscles with the weights. In the later part of the video, Mandira can be seen stretching her leg muscles on the exercise ball. Mandira rounded off her fitness routine by passing the exercise ball from her arms to her legs.

With the video, mandira also spoke about the need of repetitions in fitness routine. The actor wrote, "Today's story was that of an exercise ball and a single pair of weights... and lots and lots of reps." Mandira's close friend and colleague from the film industry Mouni Roy dropped by to comment with multiple fire emoticons on her post. Take a look at her video here:

Exercise ball workout helps in improving the balance and stability of the body. It also helps in strengthening the abdominal and the back muscles. Workout with exercise ball helps in developing control and strength of the core body muscles, thereby helping in the posture as well.