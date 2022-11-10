Morning brief: US general estimates over 1 lakh Russian military casualties in Ukraine, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Top US general estimates over 1,00,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine

Russia's military may have had more than 1,00,000 soldiers killed and wounded in its war with Ukraine, America's top general estimated on Wednesday, adding Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. Read more

PM Modi, Amit Shah hold meet to finalise candidates for Gujarat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the Bharatiya Janata Party central election committee (CEC) meeting, where the list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections is likely to be finalised, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Delhi’s air quality remains poor, likely to be same till Saturday

Delhi’s pollution levels remained in the poor category on Thursday morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 281 at 7am. It was expected to remain the same until Saturday. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 260. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening; Salman Khan, Bhagyashree join Sooraj Barjatya

Anupam Kher hosted a special screening of his upcoming film Uunchai on Wednesday. It had all from Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan to Bhagyashree in attendance. Read more

Irfan Pathan issues clarification after 'grace padosiyon ki bas ki baat nahi' tweet draws criticism form Pakistan fans

Irfan's first tweet was in response to some of the Pakistan fan's adverse reactions after Babar Azam and Co. beat New Zealand to advance to their first T20 World Cup final in 13 years. In addition to celebrating the win, a section of the Pakistan fans started to troll Indian cricket fans. Read more

Sobhita Dhulipala gives twist to effortless fashion in denim jacket, corset bra

Sobhita's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to showing us how to merge casual and formal vibes in the same attire, Sobhita is winning the fashion game like anything. Read more

