Morning brief: Vladimir Putin's $120 million secret Moscow palace revealed, and all the latest news

Vladimir Putin secretly living in vast palace with girlfriend, children: Report

Russian president Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his girlfriend- who is a gymnast- on a vast country estate which features several palatial mansions and a playground for their children. The gymnast…read more.

Anti-drone jammers show positive results on Indo-Pak border

Tests by the Indian army and intelligence agencies of recently deployed indigenous anti-drone spoofers and jammer systems in Jammu and Punjab border with Pakistan have thrown up satisfactory…read more.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland election results: NPP leads in 20 seats. 10 points

After months of high-voltage campaigns, the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tripura along with two other northeastern states - Meghalaya and Nagaland - began on Thursday, with the Bharatiya Janata…read more.

'Mayhem. Not up to Test standard':Australia legends Waugh, Hayden tear apart Indore pitch for IND vs AUS Test

The pitch again grabbed the headlines in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This time, probably for the right reasons. India's star-studded lineup lasted 33.2 overs with only Virat Kohli, their top-scorer with 22…read more.

Arbaaz Khan says it was ‘difficult' for mom Salma when dad Salim Khan decided to marry Helen: ‘It’s complicated…'

Actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about how it was difficult for his family when his father-screenwriter Salim Khan decided to marry again. In a new interview, Arbaaz revealed that Salim's decision was difficult…read more.

Ram Charan, ahead of Oscars 2023, soaks in the LA vibes in a classy outfit, fans love his suave look. See pics

Actor Ram Charan jetted off to the United States on an awards season tour to promote RRR ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The star has been appearing back-to-back on American television chat…read more.

Japanese women wear saree, dance to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola

Indian songs have gained immense popularity among people from other countries in the past few years. The trend is abundantly clear from the different videos on social media that show foreigners singing…read more.

