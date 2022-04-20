Morning brief: Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase

In an intensive drive to curb the movement of firearms in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed a 38-year-old arms supplier from the Jahangirpuri area after a brief chase. The arrest comes as cops are probing the Hanuman Jayanti violence in northwest Delhi. Read more…

China focus, jointness key tasks for army chief

Building capability to take on the military challenges posed by China, providing impetus to the theaterisation drive, improving the Army’s tooth-to-tail ratio, and optimally utilising the defence budget with focus on indigenisation are expected to be among the immediate priorities for India’s next army chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who will take over the reins of the 1.3-million strong force on April 30. Read more…

'I don't know. Can't remember a time when he struggled so much': Pietersen after Kohli's golden duck vs LSG in IPL match

Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat continued on Tuesday as he fell for a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants. The former RCB captain was dismissed by a Dushmantha Chameera delivery that bounced a bit more than usual and Kohli failed to control it, ending up giving a simple catch to the point fielder. Read more…

What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

The concept of mid-credits and end-credits scenes began with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury showed up in a post-credits scene in Iron Man (2008), cinematic storytelling changed. Over time, other franchises in Hollywood adopted this model to introduce new films. Read more…

Nora Fatehi serves a killer airport look in figure-hugging mint green dress worth ₹32k: Check out pics and videos

Actor Nora Fatehi knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The star never shies away from experimenting with her looks and always adds her bold and elegant style to each fashion statement. Additionally, Nora has several steal-worthy pieces in her wardrobe, from kaftan gowns to red-carpet-ready dresses to traditional outfits. Read more…