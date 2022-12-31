Morning brief: WHO presses China for specific, real-time data on Covid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

WHO presses China for specific, real-time data on Covid-19

A team of World Health Organization (WHO) met Chinese officials on Friday and pressed them to be more forthcoming on specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, the UN health agency said in a statement amid the burgeoning Covid-19 outbreak in the country. In the high-level meeting, the WHO asked the officials for more genetic sequencing data and data on disease impact, including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths. Read more…

Bharat Jodo Yatra to march through areas hit by Feb 2020 riots

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 3 from Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar, and his rally will pass through different parts of north-east Delhi. Officials aware of the details of the march said some of the areas that the Wayanad MP will march through include those which were affected during the February 2020 riots, including Maujpur, Seelampur, and Gokalpuri. Read more…

'Shame on you': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika lambasts ones sharing injured Pant's videos, images

Disturbing images and videos of a bloodied Rishabh Pant started doing the rounds hours after the India keeper met with a car accident while driving home on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. One of them was of his heavily injured back, another one showed him lying on a hospital bed with a bandage on his forehead. Read more…

Suhana Khan stands out in grey dress as she parties with mom Gauri Khan, friends, family ahead of New Year's Eve

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Karan Johar in Dubai. Earlier, Suhana and mom Gauri Khan were spotted at the airport leaving for Dubai. Now, new photos of Suhana and Gauri from a party were shared on Instagram by other guests. Read more…

Malaika Arora is a bombshell in bralette styled with jacket and flared pants for new photoshoot: Check out inside

Malaika Arora can always be trusted to serve different style statements with equal panache. The star is currently celebrating the release of all the episodes of her OTT series Moving In With Malaika, and she posted several pictures of herself from a photoshoot to mark the occasion. She served a bombshell moment in the clicks, dressed in a bralette, jacket and flared pants set. Read more…

