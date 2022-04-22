Morning brief: WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill | 5 things to know about Paxlovid

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday “strongly recommended” the use of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid in patients with mild and moderate forms of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the highest risk of hospitalisation. Read more…

Biden praises Kyiv win, says Putin mistaken that 'western unity will crack'

“The Battle of Kyiv '' has been a historic win for the Ukrianians, US president Joe Biden said on Friday as he underlined that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was mistaken that “(the) western unity will crack '' as Europe sees one of the worst conflicts in decades. Read more…

Watch: Needing 16 off 4, MS Dhoni hits Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in a staggering last-ball finish as CSK beat MI

There was a sense of calm in the entire DY Patil Stadium even when Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs in the last over against Mumbai Indians, a side that was yet to win a game and desperate to stay alive in IPL 2022. The inevitable assurance was because of the presence of a certain MS Dhoni. Read more…

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi escorts her to car after she gets scared: 'I'm not liking...'

Actor Dia Mirza stepped out for dinner at a Mumbai restaurant with her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Dia was seen exiting the Tori restaurant when she was asked to pose for the camera. A child was seen dancing near her. Read more…

Can you consume honey? Nutritionist speaks of benefits and adverse effects

Honey is a nutrition-loaded food item. Extracted from the honey bees and from other bees through a process known as beekeeping, honey comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory food item which helps in promoting better heart health, relieving the body of cold and cough and also acts as a powerful antibiotic. Read more…