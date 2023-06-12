Morning brief: ‘Will continue to raise voice… Not after any post’, says Sachin Pilot in Dausa; and all the latest news

Sachin Pilot's message from Dausa: 'Will continue to raise voice… Not after any post' Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will continue to raise his voice against “injustice” and “not go back” on the promises he made to the people, especially on corruption, as their trust is the “biggest asset” for him. Pilot also said that he has not put forward his demands to the government to “defame someone”, in an apparent reference to chief minister Ashok Gehlot with whom he has been locked in a power tussle since 2018. Read Here. Congress will continue to engage with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and might announce a suitable position. (PTI)

Three dead, three wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute: Police

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland's capital city, police said. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public. Read Here.

‘Love is love’: BJP's Pankaja Munde on ‘love jihad’ debate

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Pankaja Munde on Sunday expressed her support for people coming together in love despite all barriers. Responding to a question on ‘love jihad’ during a press conference in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Munde said that it was not part of the agenda of the ruling BJP government at the Centre. However, a woman being trapped in an inter-religious marriage is a matter of concern, she added. Read Here.

Rupali Ganguly: I go to work with guilt but I'm blessed to have a spouse who's there for our son

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly is not just a popular face on screen but also has a massive fan following among people from all walks of life, thanks to her 'Aapko Kya' monologue from the show. The actor says her character is very relatable. Rupali however, doesn't let the success get to her head and believes it simply makes her capable enough to focus on causes close to her heart. But she does have a regret of not being able to give much time to her son. Read Here.

'My relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli...': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on ugly face-off in IPL 2023

Weeks after his blockbuster showdown with Virat Kohli grabbed eyeballs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has broken his silence about his relationship with the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Former RCB skipper Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gambhir had a heated exchange following Bangalore's win over KL Rahul and Co. in the 16th season of the cash-rich league last month. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON