Won’t back down on my promises to people: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will continue to raise his voice against “injustice” and “not go back” on the promises he made to the people, especially on corruption, as their trust is the “biggest asset” for him. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he will continue to raise his voice against “injustice”. (Sachin Pilot Twitter)

Pilot also said that he has not put forward his demands to the government to “defame someone”, in an apparent reference to chief minister Ashok Gehlot with whom he has been locked in a power tussle since 2018.

Addressing a rally in Dausa after attending a prayer meeting on his father and Congress leader Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary, the Tonk MLA said: “I will continue to fight against corruption and injustice. I will not go back on the promises I made to the people. Prime ministers and chief ministers come and go. What remains is people’s trust. People’s trust, promises made to them and credibility are the biggest assets in politics.”

He added: “I am not after any post. I am for (upholding) people’s trust. In 20-25 years of my political career, I have done nothing to break this trust. And I don’t want you to lessen the trust you have on me.”

Sachin Pilot, however, made no announcement on the formation of a new political outfit amid speculations.

A former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot is seeking action from the state government against alleged corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and compensation to those affected by the job exam paper leaks. In April, he had observed a day-long fast over his demands, even as Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the protest was against the interests of the party.

On May 15, the Congress leader had threatened to launch a statewide agitation if his demands were not met by the end of the month. The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

On June 9, HT had reported that the Congress might offer Sachin Pilot a larger role in the upcoming assembly elections campaign and even make him the head of the panel that will oversee the party’s efforts to retain power in the desert state as part of efforts to project unity.

Sachin Pilot said he is not putting forward his demands to malign anyone. “If there is something lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it. I didn’t put forward my demands to defame someone...raising your voice is very important in politics,” he said.

Recalling his stints in the Union and state cabinets in the past, Sachin Pilot said: “I got a chance to work in the government. I raised issues while I was in the government. I have always raised my voice against injustice.”

He added: “Helping the youngsters and the needy will not make us go bankrupt. We should always help them. If we have raised any demand, then it is for the people. I don’t care about posts, people’s trust is more important to me.”

Sachin Pilot also recalled how Gehlot had stressed on punishment for those who were found indulging in irregularities in allocation of mines.

The Congress MLA said his father always fought for the farmers and the underprivileged. “My father fought for the country. He flew jets for the Air Force. He spoke from his heart, whether he held any position or not. Today, we need leaders like that who can speak from their heart,” he said.

Rajesh Pilot served as an MP from Dausa Lok Sabha seat. He died in a car accident on June 11, 2000.

“I was only 22-years-old when my father, Rajesh Pilot, passed away but the people of Dausa always supported and blessed me,” Sachin Pilot said.

Differences between Gehlot, a three-time chief minister, and Sachin Pilot spilled out into the open in 2020 when the latter rebelled against the government, plunging the Congress administration into crisis. Then last year, lawmakers close to Gehlot did not attend a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur called to elect a new leader at a time when it seemed almost certain that Gehlot would become the Congress president and Sachin Pilot would succeed him as chief minister.

With just months to go for the assembly elections, the Congress leadership met Gehlot and Sachin Pilot separately on May 29 before calling both leaders for a meeting. After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: “Gehlot and Sachin Pilot – both are in agreement that the Congress party has to go together and fight the elections unitedly”.

In an interview to a YouTube channel last week, Gehlot said: “Hamari toh suleh permanent hai” (our reconciliation is permanent).

A few Rajasthan ministers and MLAs participated at the Dausa rally, mainly Hemaram Chaudhary, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Omprakash Hudla, Rakesh Pareek, Ramniwas Gawariya, Mukesh Bhakar, Indraj Gurjar, Deependra Singh, Murari Lal Meena, GR Khatana, PR Meena, Parsadi Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Brijendra Ola, Rajendra Guda and Suresh Modi.