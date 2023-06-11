‘There was a time, I felt alone’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan's Dausa amid new party rumours

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday put to rest the speculation over his next political move but made it clear that he will continue to raise his voice for the rights of the people, especially youth, and their future. Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses supporters. (ANI file)

The Congress leadership was keeping a close on the dissident leader's next move and if he would float a new outfit at an event to commemorate his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary in Dausa.

Last month, Pilot had defied a warning from the Congress and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his “inaction” on alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

“I have raised my voice for the rights of the youth and their future... There was a time, I felt alone but you all supported me,” Pilot said at the rally in Dausa.

Pilot also paid homage to his father at a programme in Dausa amid speculations he may make some significant announcement there on his political future.

“...if there is something lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it...I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone...raising your opinion is very important in politics...,” Pilot said.

On Sunday morning, Pilot took to Twitter to pay homage to his father.

“My respected father, I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide. He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount. I will always follow his thoughts and ideals,” Pilot tweeted.

“Rajesh Pilot ji served in the military during his life, piloting combat aircraft and facing the challenges of Pakistan. He also expressed his views with integrity in politics. Today, the country needs a similar kind of politics - speaking fearlessly, supporting truth and honesty, and not compromising even in adverse circumstances,” the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said in Dausa.

On Saturday, the Congress exuded confidence a “positive solution” would be found to the intra-party discord in Rajasthan.

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

